Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Novak Djokovic: the message to his fans after a revealing interview

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2022
in Sports
Novak Djokovic

wimbledon 2021

The Serbian spoke on his networks after confessing that he prefers to lose tournaments to get vaccinated.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram account on Tuesday after the recent interview he gave to the British network ‘BBC’ was made public.

In the dialogue he had with said medium, Djokovic confessed that he preferred to stay on the road for being the best in history rather than be vaccinated obligatorily.

Now, on social networks, he invited his followers to see the video of the interview tonight and, incidentally, took the opportunity to send them a message after several weeks of absence.

“Thank you to my fans who have supported me in the last few days. I appreciate your patience.”Djokovic pointed out.

The revealing interview

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic stated that he supports a person’s right to choose and that he has always been an advocate of wellness and nutrition.

When asked if he would miss tournaments like Wimbledon or Roland Garros, the tennis player replied: “Yes, that is the price I am willing to pay”.

The 34-year-old Serbian emphasized that he has always supported “the freedom to choose what you put in your body”, so his decisions are “more important than any title or anything else”.

However, he did not close the door to receiving the biological in the future.

SPORTS
*With EFE

