The medical staff in the facilities of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” succeeded in treating a 12-year-old boy from a brain tumor and he was completely cured after a successful treatment journey in the facilities of the “SEHA” company.

The boy was transferred to Tawam Hospital – a SEHA facility after he was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a cancerous tumor that spreads mainly in the central nervous system. In light of the results of the examinations, the boy had a completely successful surgery to remove the tumor, and then a course of radiotherapy began.

The boy continued the treatment plan at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City by taking chemotherapy doses and following up on the examination via magnetic resonance imaging, where the images confirmed the boy’s complete recovery and the last MRI did not show any evidence of any tumor, which means that the cancer did not spread to other parts of the boy’s body .

The director of the medical department and a consultant neurosurgeon at Tawam Hospital, Dr. Mahmoud Ali Balnour, confirmed the commitment of SEHA to provide the best services and that thanks to the integrated collective practice model, the treating team was able to ensure that the boy Sultan received care and treatment in a timely manner, pointing to the importance of early diagnosis for Children and adolescents, enabling medical personnel to provide appropriate treatment.



