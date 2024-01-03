The Serbian Novak Djokovic number one in the world, lost the first match of the year against the Australian Alex de Minaurin a duel of the United Cup in which he had to be treated by his physiotherapist due to the discomfort he had in his right arm and wrist.

Djokovic lost 6-4 and 6-4 in the first match of the quarterfinal tie being played in Perth between Serbia and Australia.

Difficult days

He did so after two service breaks, one per set and including a double fault, which showed that the Serbian was not fit to compete.

“The more I play, the more it hurts,” Djokovic told his physiotherapist one of the times he had to be assisted during the match.

This setback comes to Djokovic eleven days before the start of the Australian Open, a tournament in which he is defending the champion crown and which he has lifted ten times.

Days ago, Serbia defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 in the United Cup, with a point added by the number one, despite suffering wrist discomfort during its match with Jiri Lehecka, which led him to give up doubles.

Djokovic opened the account for the Serbians after beating Lehecka in three sets, 6-1, 6-7 (3/7) and 6-1 in this mixed team competition taking place in Australia.

Djokovic's reception in Serbia Photo: Screenshot

After losing the second set in the tie-break, Djokovic requested medical attention for some discomfort in his right wrist.

“It's not the first or the last time” it's happened to him, Djokovic said after the match, trying to downplay the discomfort.

“At the beginning of the season, these are things that can happen. Fortunately, I knew how to manage it and I found solutions with the volley to end up winning the game,” he added.

