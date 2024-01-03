His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, published a tweet through his highness’s account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, through which his highness said during my attendance today as part of the Arab Strategic Forum 2024 Its goal is to anticipate the region’s economic and political future in the new year.

His Highness added, “Our region needs to contain its crises… coordinate its efforts… build bridges of cooperation between its various parties… and adhere to its independent options to resolve its crises and build its future.”

His Highness concluded by saying, “The Palestinian issue will remain in our conscience, in the conscience of every Arab and Muslim, and in the conscience of every human being who possesses true moral standards… and the UAE will remain supportive of the cause… and seeking to bring peace… and will continue to support the brotherly Palestinian people.”