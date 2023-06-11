Novak Djokovic prevailed in the Roland Garrossecond ‘grand slam’ of the year, after defeating Casper Ruudwith partials 7-6, 6-3 and 7-5.

With victory, he not only surpasses Rafael Nadal in number of grand slamsadd the long-awaited 23, but also recovered the number one in the world that he ceded to the Spanish a few weeks ago Carlos Alcaraz.



the most winning

The Serbian has the option of matching Serena Williams, who won 24, and staying one behind Margaret Court, which is why the search for the legend always has an extra step.

the player of belgrade lifted the crown for the third time Parisafter defeating the Norwegian Casper Ruud, who lost his second consecutive final on French clay and the third of his Grand Slam career.

The biggest?

At 36 years old, no one has such a wide collection in the world of tennis: he becomes the only tennis player to have won all the Grand Slams on at least three occasions and on Monday he will recover the ATP number 1, for which he will extend to 388 weeks his record in the position of honor.

His third Cup of the Musketeers, on the tracks where Nadal has a statue thanks to his 14 trophies, allows him to break the tie for Grand Slams with the Spaniard in the galactic career they maintain.

With Roger Federer –20 greats- retired and Nadal on leave to heal his punished body and retire from the circuit after one last season in 2024, ‘Djoko’ may have dealt the final blow.

On a muggy afternoon in the French capital, his coronation was followed from his ‘box’ by Tom Brady, considered the best player in the history of American football. kylian mbappe and the recently retired Zlatan Ibrahimovic they didn’t miss it either.

Ruud’s resistance, a finalist for the second year in a row, ended with the hour and 21 minutes that he lasted in the first set. Djokovic punished him in the ‘tie-break’ and could no longer get up from the blow.