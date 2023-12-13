The Serbian Novak Djokovicwho closed 2023 as number one in the ATP rankings, had a dream year, reaching three of the four Grand Slam finals and winning seven titles: the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Cincinnati, US Open, Paris-Bercy, Adelaide and ATP Finals.

The Serbian tennis player gave an interview and attacked the Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal, one of his biggest rivals in recent years and with whom he does not have the best of relationships off the courts.

'Nole' told of an infidelity he experienced before training with the Iberian and commented that his warming up is something particular, it even bothered him because of all the noise he made.

“When I play against Nadal at Roland Garros, our dressing room is very close and, although we try to give each other space, many times he jumps, runs and I can even hear the music he listens to before the matches. Those things he did intimidated and even bothered me.“explained the world number one.

The different occasions he had to endure his rivals' warm-up 'rituals' allowed him to gain experience and he revealed that they have made him a better professional.

“At the beginning of my sporting career I did not realize that These types of things were part of our sport, but then I understood and that motivated me to also show my personality on the tennis court,” he said.

Finally, he shared a great memory he has facing the Swiss Roger Federer: it was at Wimbledon 2019 when he fought a real battle on the court, delighting the tennis world.

“All the sets I won against him were in 'Tie-break' and, in general, Federer had better statistics than me throughout the match. But in the end I won the match and that shows that I was able to win by choosing some specific moments to show my best sporting performance,” explained the Serbian.

