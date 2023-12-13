Crude inventories fell by 4.3 million barrels to 440.8 million barrels in the week ending December 8, compared to analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll of a decline of 650,000.

The administration stated that oil inventories at the delivery center in Cushing, Oklahoma, increased by 1.2 million barrels last week.

She said that US refineries' crude consumption decreased by 104,000 barrels per day last week.

Refinery operating rates fell 0.3 percentage points last week.

The administration said that gasoline stocks increased by 408 thousand barrels to 224 million last week, compared to analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for an increase of 1.9 million.

Administration data showed that distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.5 million barrels last week to 113.5 million, compared to expectations for a rise of 600,000.

The administration stated that net US imports of crude oil decreased by 423 thousand barrels per day last week.