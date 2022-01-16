Novak Djokovic is not allowed to stay in Australia and cannot defend his title at the Australian Open. The federal court in Melbourne ruled that on Sunday. The 34-year-old top tennis player will lose his visa and will be deported from the country later on Sunday. Djokovic said in a statement that he was “extremely disappointed” with the court’s decision.

The decision ends a case that has been dragging on since January 4, when Djokovic presented himself to customs in Australia with a medical exemption. On arrival, his visa was revoked, because the Serbian tennis player had not been vaccinated against the corona virus and could not demonstrate why he had been given a medical exemption.

The Serb challenged the withdrawal of his visa in court, which ruled on Monday that Djokovic was allowed to stay in Australia. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke decided on Friday to revoke the tennis player’s visa. Djokovic then called in the federal court to reconsider the case, but he was not proved right on Sunday.

The Australian Open starts on Monday. It is not yet known who will replace the number 1 in the world at the tournament. Djokovic should have played his first match on Monday evening, against compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic. It is the second time in eighteen years for Djokovic that he is missing from a grand slam tournament. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has only missed the US Open in 2017 since his first Grand Slam tournament in 2005.



Also read: A Jesus comparison, lies and the revoked visa. The bizarre week of Novak Djokovic

