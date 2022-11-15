Novak Djokovicwho until now had been prohibited from entering the country, will obtain a visa to play the australian open (January 16-29), a year after he was expelled from there for not being vaccinated against covid-19, local media reported this Tuesday.

The Australian government decided to give a visa to the Serbian, nine-time winner of the Australian ‘major’ -more than anyone else-, said the ABC television network and other media.

Asked this Tuesday by AFP, the Australian Immigration Ministry and the Australian Tennis Federation They have not yet reacted to this announcement.

The case seemed to be on track in recent weeks, thanks to the change of government in Australia – the conservative coalition in power at the time of the Serb’s expulsion was replaced by a center-left executive headed by Anthony Albanese.

The former world number 1 is currently playing the ATP Masters in Turin (Italy) and on Monday he was prudent. “There’s still nothing official. We’re waiting. They (their lawyers) are talking to the Australian government, that’s all I can say for now,” declared ‘Nole’.

Last month, Australian Open Director Craig Tileyrevealed that he had been with Djokovic and assured that the tennis player wanted to play the first Grand Slam of 2023. “He said that, obviously, he would love to return to Australia, but he knows that ultimately it will be a government decision,” Tiley explained to the newspaper. Australian The Age.

“He accepted this point. It is a private matter between them.” The leader took the opportunity to encourage both parties to find a solution. “What we are saying at this point is that Novak and the federal government have to resolve the situation. We will then follow any instructions,” he said.

Prohibition

The fact of not being vaccinated was no longer what prevented the Serb from being in Melbourne -Australia has withdrawn the requirement that visitors present proof of vaccination- but the veto of access to the country that weighed on him.

Last January, after being detained upon arrival in Melbourne, Djokovic was expelled and placed on a three-year entry ban after an intense legal battle. This ban can be waived at the discretion of the Albanese government.

His refusal to be vaccinated against covid-19 affected the 35-year-old tennis player’s 2022 season: in addition to the Australian Open in January, he had to give up this summer (boreal) US Opensince entry into the United States is still subject to the vaccination obligation.

Novak Djokovic has generated thousands of reactions worldwide.

Defeated in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros by the Spanish Rafael NadalDjokovic returned to the path of great triumphs at Wimbledon, earlier in the summer, where he lifted his 21st Grand Slam title.

However, his victory did not bring him any points in the ATP ranking since the most important tournament on grass received a sanction from the ATP and the WTA (who manage the professional male and female circuits) for vetoing the participation of Russian and Belarusian tennis players for the Ukrainian war. Despite these obstacles, the Serbian managed to qualify for the Turin Masters, which pits the eight best tennis players of the year.

On Monday, Djokovic won his first match against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (N.3) by 6-4, 7-6 (7/4). The Serbian’s next duel will be on Wednesday against the Russian Andrey Rublev.

AFP