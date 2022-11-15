After he missed the opportunity to lift the prestigious cup for the first time in his career in 2014 by losing in the final against Germany, Messi Yemeni himself that his last World Cup participation will be crowned with success, to add to his credit the only title that is absent from his coffers.

In an interview with CONMEBOL, Messi said: “We are very excited. We have a very good group and are very eager. But we are thinking about going step by step. We know that World Cup groups are not easy.”

Argentina plays in Group C, as it begins its campaign on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia, before meeting Mexico and Poland on the 26th and 30th of this year.

Coach Lionel Scaloni’s men will play a final preparatory match on Wednesday against the Emirates in Abu Dhabi before heading to Doha.

Messi hoped that “we will start the World Cup in the best possible way because this will allow us to face everything that awaits us after that,” praising the strength of the team led by Scaloni, which was reinforced by winning the Copa America last year.

“The more we play and the more time we spend on the pitch, the more we get to know each other. We know each other’s characteristics and we know what’s best for each moment,” said the current Paris Saint-Germain and former Barcelona star.

The 35-year-old ruled out the possibility of a big surprise regarding the identity of the winner of the world title, explaining, “Whenever we talk about the candidates, we always talk about the same teams. If you want to give preference (in the ability to win) to some teams, I think that Brazil, France and England are progressing. A bit on the other candidate teams.

On the other hand, Messi stated that he fully adapted to life in Paris after a difficult first season in the French capital, explaining, “After this process (adaptation) that lasted for a year, which is a long time, today I am happy as I live with my family and enjoy our time in Paris.”