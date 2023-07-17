This Sunday the exciting Wimbledon final took place on the central court of the All England Club in London, England, between tennis player Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Although at first the young Spaniard was nervous against the now number two in the world, as the game progressed he gained confidence and achieved victory in five sets by a score of 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3 -6 and 6-4, which unleashed the anger of Djokovic.

The final was promising, although Djokovic took the first set, Alcaraz showed his caste by winning the second and third sets. Then, the Serbian managed to tie by getting the fourth set and showed confidence that he would get the title.

However, in the fifth set Alcaraz got the advantage, a situation that Djokovic did not like and unleashed his fury, because after a brilliant break from the young Spaniard, the experienced Serb broke his racket.

The reprehensible attitude of the tennis player was recorded on video, in which you can see the exact moment in which Djokovic breaks his racket against the mesh post and then pick up the remains of it.

Djokovic’s anger was not a good advisor and, finally, he lost the fifth set against the young tennis player, 20 years old, Carlos Alcaraz, who not only won the title, but also managed to become number one in the world.