Alcaraz told his story in excellent English, after he received a firm hug from Novak Djokovic and all his family members and supervisors in his box in the stands of Center Court shortly after his championship point. There he managed to beat Djokovic in five sets, the first player since Andy Murray in the final on July 7, 2013. ,,It’s a dream come true. It’s great to win here, but even if I had lost here I would have been very proud of myself. To be able to play against such a legend here is unbelievable. To be allowed to play on this stage is unimaginable for a boy of 20 years old. I am very proud of myself and my team. The work we invest in my game every day means that we can now experience this,” said Alcaraz, whose brother Jaime (11) proudly watched his brother play a sensational final for five hours.

“I’ve looked up to you ever since I was born. You won tournaments then. Unbelievable how long you’ve been so good, huge respect,” Alcaraz then said, looking at Djokovic. Alcaraz was born in 2003, the year in which Djokovic became a professional tennis player.