Also Richard Riderbetter known as Novawill debut inMCU. A new adaptation project of the character was in fact recently confirmed by Marvel Studios and is currently under development. Fans have long been requesting his debut in the cinematic universe since the introduction of the Nova Corps in the Guardians of the Galaxyand now they can finally rejoice.

During a recent interview with Brad Winderbaum Of Marvel Studioson the podcast Phase Zeroit was talked about of the various Marvel projects currently in production and apparently Nova is among them.

I love Richard Rider and Nova, and there are plans to adapt it and bring the character to the screen. At the moment however we are still in the early stages of development, but one day I hope to see it!

In past news it has been leaked that Nova's writer might be Sabir Pirzadathe same as Moon KnightWhile Ryan Gosling is reportedly in talks to play the character In the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We don't know if Nova will debut in series form on Disney Plus or directly on the big screen through a dedicated film, but expectations at this point are high and we can't wait for further details to arrive about it.



