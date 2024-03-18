13 miners were trapped under rubble after a mine collapse in the Amur region

13 miners were trapped under rubble after a mine collapsed in the Zeya district of the Amur region. This is reported by Telegram-channel “112”.

It is noted that a rock collapse occurred in the track of the Pioneer metallurgical plant. According to preliminary data, the people remaining under the rubble are alive, but there is no contact with them at the moment.

A platoon of mountain rescuers from Neryungri was sent to help them, and they would arrive at the scene in a few hours. Also, another detachment flew from Khabarovsk by helicopter.

Earlier, in October 2023, in the Perm region, the roof collapsed in a mine at the Ust-Yaivinsky mine. One person received non-life-threatening injuries.

Prior to this, at the mine of the Yakovlevsky mining and processing plant in the Belgorod region, a concrete support collapsed from the side of the mine opening. None of the employees were injured, and the company subsequently began operating as normal.