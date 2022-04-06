The Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, revealed that the ministry is currently working on reconsidering Federal Law No. 15 of 1980 regarding publications and publishing, in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, and with the media and concerned parties, so that there will be a new law that keeps pace with the future within an integrated system before At the end of this year, she pointed out that the contribution of the cultural and creative industries sector to the GDP is equivalent to the contribution of the electricity and water sector, and outperforms the education and health services sectors, and the ministry aims to increase it to 5% of the country’s GDP after 10 years.

The Director-General of the Federal Youth Foundation, Saeed Al-Nazari, confirmed during the Federal National Council session, which was held the day before yesterday, that a database of young leaders at the state level in various sectors indicates the presence of 600 youth officials at the level of government work in the federal government. And 30 members of the board of directors of the youth category.

During its session, which was held under the chairmanship of the First Vice-President of the Council, Hamad Ahmed Al-Rahoumi, the Federal National Council adopted 31 parliamentary recommendations, during its discussion of the policy of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, deciding to return them to the Committee for Education, Culture, Youth, Media and Sports Affairs, to be reformulated, in the presence of the Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, Mubarak Al-Nakhi, and the Director General of the Federal Youth Foundation, Saeed Al-Nazari, and the Ministry’s assistant undersecretaries.

In its recommendations, the council called for preparing operational programs and plans within the ministry’s objectives, focusing on the concept of Emirati cultural privacy, promoting Islamic values, moderate values ​​and tolerance, determination and perseverance, mastery and discipline, and preparing a national program with Emirati knowledge content, aimed at introducing and promoting the national and cultural heritage. In accordance with the requirements of modern society, and the development of an integrated national plan, supported by incentives and soft financing programs to support companies and independent individuals working in the creative cultural industries, in coordination and cooperation with the public and private sectors, especially in crises and emergencies, to ensure that these companies and individuals do not stumble.

He also recommended the establishment of a body for Emirati playwrights to advance the theatrical movement, provide training courses and workshops for workers and talented in theatrical field, and implement training and rehabilitation programs for young people for the labor market in coordination with the relevant authorities to develop and develop youth competencies to explore their interests and ambitions, and provide them with the required skills, to be fully prepared for jobs. The future, increasing the number of youth centers at the level of the emirates of the state to cover the largest segment of youth, improving its infrastructure in line with the cultural, health, sports and scientific needs of young people, exploiting their creativity and potential, and developing oversight mechanisms to include members of the centers and their attendees and those accompanying them, in accordance with security and community safety standards.

The council recommended adopting and supporting social media talents, especially those with beneficial accounts for the community, and focusing on supporting and launching or promoting their successful projects, in coordination and cooperation with the relevant authorities, preparing studies and research related to the needs of young people, and providing relevant data to the concerned authorities to be able to understand and develop their needs. Setting plans and developing the policies concerned with them, reviewing the structural legislation of the authorities concerned with the media in the country, unifying the references in a clear and accurate manner that prevents overlap in terms of reference, and canceling or amending Federal Law No. (15) of 1980 regarding publications and publishing to keep pace with the rapid developments in the field of media with its various means and elements. , including digital media, and in a manner that guarantees freedom of opinion and expression and the right of criticism in the official media is in line with the general trend and the national constants of the state, and is in the interest of an independent free media industry that knows its rights and duties, believing in the role of the press and media in society.

The council also demanded that the ministry be given a status that qualifies it to look into any complaints lodged against the media and the media before submitting them to the judiciary, similar to the reconciliation committees in force in many bodies, so that it specializes in examining complaints before moving them, and its role is to seek reconciliation between the parties, and to submit a report Prior information is considered as a restriction on the criminal case, and its decision is binding on both parties, and the criminal case is not moved except with its consent, based on what was stated in Article (101) of Federal Law No. (15) of 1980 regarding publications and publishing, and related to the crime of defect.

During the discussion of the topic, the Minister of Culture and Youth gave a presentation on the ministry’s policy, which is divided into five sectors, including media, heritage and arts, cultural and creative industries, and youth, as well as the National Committee for Education, Culture and Science, during which she confirmed that the ministry undertakes the task of organizing the media sector in the country, and issuing licenses. Content follow-up, and registration of foreign media professionals and correspondents.

In the heritage and arts sector, the ministry undertakes the task of supporting and empowering the fields of heritage and arts, including tangible and moral heritage, performing and visual arts, music, literary arts, Arabic language and reading, in addition to national identity, while the cultural and creative industries sector focuses on the economic aspect of these industries, planning, coordination, and drawing directions and policies. The national motivating and enabling sector for this sector, as well as supporting the promotion and enhancement of the state’s competitiveness in the cultural and creative industries.

The minister explained that the ministry launched a national program to support creators in the cultural sector (first and second phases), which provided financial grants worth 4.5 million dirhams, benefiting 140 creators and creative institutions, and the national program to support creators in the cultural sector (third phase) with a value of 1.5 million dirhams. 23 plastic artists benefited from it through the ministry’s acquisition of fifty pieces of art of their creativity, in addition to a vocational training program for those interested in working in the creative sector, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Governmental Academy. It achieved 4,000 training hours, and 100 creators benefited from it.

The session witnessed a large number of interventions and questions directed by the council members to the minister, including an intervention by member Aisha Al-Bairaq, in which she spoke about investing in youth energy, empowering them and involving them within goals and initiatives, wondering about the positive results achieved from these initiatives, and how to enhance the ability of young citizens to implement Seeing the next 50.

The minister responded by saying that the ministry’s work is to empower and prepare youth, especially graduates, but the ministry’s work is participatory with various parties.

According to the Director General of the Federal Youth Foundation, Saeed Al-Nazari, “The Foundation has worked during the past years on several main axes, including character building, building infrastructure and an environment that incubates youth creativity, and involving them in various fields at the state level, and we have a database of young leaders. At the state level in various sectors, at the level of government work, we have more than 600 youth officials in the federal government, and in terms of empowering them, we have a policy to involve them in the boards of directors of federal bodies, and we held many youth circles, and worked on preparing a youth empowerment policy, which includes all Federal authorities, authorities, and ministries to measure their empowerment.

Member Sarah Muhammad Falaknaz asked the Minister about expanding the scope of youth centers to reach the largest number of state youth, instead of reducing their number to only nine centers. Forget the cities belonging to each emirate,” which the minister pledged to look into, specifically in remote areas.

The member, Dr. Hawa Saeed Al-Mansoori, asked about the most important actual reasons that led to the decline in the growth rate of cultural and creative industries during the previous period, with the exception of the conditions of the pandemic (Covid-19), the minister replied, saying: “According to a preliminary report of the Ministry of Economy, the cultural and creative industries sector is One of the most growing sectors in the UAE, where the sector’s contribution equaled that of the electricity and water sector, and exceeded the education and health services sectors, and the ministry aims to increase the contribution of cultural and creative industries to 5% of the country’s GDP after 10 years.

Member Nasser Muhammad Al-Yamahi inquired about the policies and programs carried out by the ministry regarding the creation and unification of the strategic plan for organizing the media sector among the media institutions in the country, and the importance of reviewing the structural legislation of the authorities concerned with the media, and unifying the references in a clear and accurate manner, preventing overlap in the competencies, in cooperation and coordination with the concerned authorities. Suggesting the existence of a ministry or a national authority bearing the name of the media.

The minister replied that the ministry is working to develop the media system and make it keep pace with the rapid changes in the media sector. It is also working to reconsider the Press and Publications Law, as there are many international media organizations working in the country and have offices there.

Adnan Al Hammadi to the Minister of Culture: The media suffers from a “legislative vacuum”

Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Education, Culture, Youth, Media and Sports Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, said: “In recent decades, we have noticed a tremendous and exciting development in the field of new media, creating what is called virtual media, which is compatible with the real world, and transformed the geography of the world with its cultures into a screen. It is small, and no matter how many languages ​​are, the image remains one. Here I am talking about the ministry as a specialized legislative oversight body, and about commonalities between official traditional media and new media.”

Al-Hammadi added, in an intervention during the discussion of the policy of the Ministry of Culture and Youth: “Here I defend the traditional official media, and here I mean the press, radio and television. This media, which has played its role since the establishment of the state and the establishment of the Union in the Ministry of Information, then the National Media Council, has been educational, awareness, monitoring and even guiding, as it seeks the public interest by pointing out what is negative or positive, and alerting what is wrong or false, and this media He drew his strength from the articles of the constitution, especially Article (30), which spoke of freedom of opinion and expression in word, deed and in all means of expression, but unfortunately, we see this media has lost its claws, prestige and strength, and I regret to say that it has become an orphan, without a reference.

He continued: “The sober, official media, which transmits information and is characterized by credibility, is now prosecuting its members under the Federal Penal Law, because there is no special law regulating this process, and the media has become charged with misdemeanours such as insult, slander, defamation and others, and police stations and courtrooms have become the last reference for the media, because There is a legislative vacuum that needs to be resolved urgently, by finding a special law regulating the media in the country.” He asked: “Why does the ministry not rush to issue a special law for the media, which includes the official government media and the new media?” The Minister of Culture and Youth replied, “The ministry works through the Office of Media Regulation to monitor legislation, laws and applications related to the media, and their suitability and flexibility, In order to develop the current law through cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, and with the media and concerned parties.”





