The Amazonian pink dolphinAlso known as boois one of the most fascinating and mysterious animals on our planet. This mammal, which lives in the fresh waters of the Amazon River and its tributaries, stands out for its unique color and extraordinary intelligence.

Unique characteristics of the pink dolphin

Pink dolphins are known for their pink skinwhich can vary from rose light to deep red. This distinctive color is more pronounced in adult males and can change in response to emotions and water temperature. Pink dolphins are also bigger and more robust compared to their marine relatives, with a length that can exceed 2.5 meters and a weight that can reach 160 kg.

These dolphins are equipped with a exceptional intelligencewith a relatively large brain relative to body size. They are able to use tools, play, and interact with other animals in complex ways. Their diet is varied and includes fish, crustaceans, and small aquatic mammals.

A threatened environment

Unfortunately, the Amazonian pink dolphin is an endangered species. Deforestation, water pollution and hunting are among the main threats to their survival. The conservation of their habitat It is essential to protect these magnificent animals and ensure that they continue to thrive in the waters of the Amazon.

The pink dolphin of the Amazon is not only a symbol of beauty and diversity, but also an indicator of the health of our planet. Protecting their habitat means preserving an important part of our global ecosystem.

