The Argentine coach, in statements to Amazon Prime Video, justified the decision not to give him minutes against Lyon and warned that there is a lot of competition.

Since I landed in Paris in July, Sergio Ramos has only been able to play two games for PSG in Ligue 1 this season. The Spanish international is still not physically full and today he did not play a minute against Lyon despite being on the squad. In the postgame, Pochettino acknowledged on Amazon Prime Video that there is a lot of competition for the central position.

“Okay, it was a decision that I did not play today. (…) We play with four defenders. There is a lot of competition for everyone. I hope I can play the next matches. The decision was to play with Marquinhos and Kimpembe “, The Argentine coach acknowledged to French television when asked about the lack of minutes for the former Real Madrid player.

PSG drew 1-1 against Olympique Lyon and Sergio Ramos did not play for a minute. The last game of the Andalusian defender was on December 22, when he was a substitute against Lorient and was sent off in the 84th minute after having entered the field of play after the break. Next Saturday, against Brest, we will have doubts if what happened today was a coincidence or a consequence of Ramos’ lack of rhythm.