Only the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office argues its opinion on the death of Ariadna Fernanda.

The opinion of the Attorney General of the Republic supporting the capital, in the sense that Ariadna Fernanda López Díaz died from blows to the head is, fortunately, not binding.

For the woman from Morelos, whose pathologists performed the necropsy, what caused the death was “bronchial aspiration” derived from “ethyl intoxication.”

It is to be celebrated that the federal interpretation is a safe interpretation because, if it were not only binding but contrary to that of CdMx, both the prosecutor Ernestina Godoy and her experts would be under suspicion that, without scientific argument, Claudia Sheinbaum insists on placing the from Morelos, Uriel Carmona Gandara.

The discrepancy between the authorities of both entities is surprising, but not their political exploitation since the presidential head of government accused Carmona of fraud and bad faith to allegedly “cover up” a “femicide.”

Unless a personal or business relationship is proven to the aforementioned to support eventual complicity with the miserable man from whose apartment he took the body to dump it at La Pera on the Mexico-Cuernavaca highway, what interest could he have in twisting the reason for death determined by your medical examiners?

That prosecutor has nothing to do with the investigation of the case carried out by the capital’s prosecutor’s office.

The only participation of his pathologists was to carry out a legal necropsy on the corpse.

The accusations against him are so serious that, if true, they would warrant a ministerial investigation to discover the ties that Carmona and/or his forensic service could have with the disastrous couple of “friends” who handled the inert body of Ariadna Fernanda.

Unlike the forensics of the matching prosecutors, the Morelos doctors have argued in detail what they found in the corpse, including the effects of the blows that, in their opinion, in no way damaged vital internal organs.

The underlying conflict is the lawsuit that Governor Cuauhtémoc Blanco is bringing with the prosecutor of his entity, clearly independent, and the fact that the inexplicable leader is a contlapache devotee of four-teamism.

How far will the anger of the CdMx government go against Carmona that hides the precise information of his analysis, and yesterday the Morelos state human rights commission had to intervene to request again the Institute of Expert Services and Forensic Sciences of the Superior Court of Justice of the capital “send the complete opinion” of its mysterious, shameful or unspeakable study.

Regarding the dissenting opinions of his conclusions, the Morelos prosecutor told Pepe Cárdenas:

“We do not know what they are relying on to support their claim. In any case, who is responsible for deciding which autopsy is the one that should prevail or who is right, it is not up to another prosecutor’s office (the capital or the FGR), but to the criminal judge who hears the case that is being unburdened. for the crime of “femicide…”.