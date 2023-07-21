The National Electoral Institute (INE) announced the deadline for you to be able to modify any data, renew or carry out the process for the first time of your voter card so that you have it ready for the Elections 2024 in Mexico.

In the next elections, positions such as the Presidency of the Republic and nine governorships will be elected, so you should consider completing the INE process on time if you are interested in exercising your free and secure vote.

The General Council of the INE held the session ”Guidelines that establish the deadlines and terms for the use of the Electoral Register and the Nominal Lists of the Electorate for the 2024 Elections”, where it determined that all persons interested in making any modification or doing the process for the first time have as deadline until January 22, 2024.

It should be noted that young people who will turn 18 in 2024 can also process their voter identification card, as long as, Your date of birth does not exceed June 2, For example, if a person reaches the age of majority between the months of January and May, You can do your process before January 22.

In the same way, all those people who require a renewal of their INE credential, either because they changed their address or need to modify some information, may until January 22, 2024.

This will allow them to appear on the nominal lists and exercise their vote on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Which entities will hold elections in 2024?

The presidential election will not be the only one in the country. There will also be states in which the governorships will be renewed. The states that will elect a new governor in 2024 are:

Mexico City (Head of Government)

Chiapas

Guanajuato

Jalisco

Morelos

Puebla

Tabasco

veracruz

Yucatan

The deputies and senators of the Union Congress will also be elected and there will be renewal in local congresses in 31 states, except in Coahuila because that election was held on Sunday, June 4.

As for the municipal elections, these will be in 25 of the 32 states where there will be new municipal governments or mayors.

