We all know that on more than one occasion and recently, the best player in the world Lionel Messi has slipped that this one in Qatar 2022 will be his last World Cup with the Argentine team, taking into account that the star from Rosario is 35 years old and is already in the final part of his highly successful career.
However, however this story ends, which for now has a beautiful path, with the “Albiceleste” in the world final waiting for the winner of France and Morocco to face him next Sunday, I want to propose to Leo that it not be his “Last Dance”.
What for, dear Leito? Why don’t you play the 2026 World Cup in the conditions you want? You will arrive at the age of 38, you will turn 39 being there with your teammates, who admire you so much and who will continue to admire you so much for what you do inside and outside the green grass.
Clearly the years pass for everyone, and although you continue to show that you are in another dimension and that you can still have bursts like those at the beginning of your career, taking rival players for a walk, we know that you will arrive at the next World Cup more physically worn out.
But you can play in the position you want. We will no longer “require” you to leave the opponent who comes your way painted: you can stand meekly in the middle of the field to distribute those assists that only you see, those magical passes that make the stands delirious and make those who stand up from their seats. they are watching it on TV.
The Last Dance has to be in 2026, Leo. Hopefully already with a World Cup won on your back, to get rid of all the weight that you have been carrying since you debuted. I wish. But anyway, we want to see you a little more. To continue enjoying your football.
#Dance #Lionel #present #Argentine #team
Leave a Reply