Rome, Italy.- Pope Francis asked for a “humble” Christmas on Wednesday for this year, in which expenses are reduced to donate the money saved to the “Ukrainian people suffering”.

During his weekly hearing, Francis called for a “concrete gesture” of charity with Ukrainians in the holiday season.

“It’s nice to celebrate Christmas and have parties, but let’s tone down the Christmas shopping a bit,” he said. “Let’s have a more humble Christmas, with more humble gifts, let’s send what we save to the Ukrainian people in need.”

Francis has spoken often about the “martyred” people of Ukraine since Russia invaded their neighboring country on February 24.

The Vatican has organized humanitarian renditions in recent months, as a clothing collection campaign this month to bring thermal garments to Ukrainians facing the winter cold with power and heating cuts.

“They go hungry, they feel the cold. And many die because there are no doctors or nurses on hand,” Francis said. “Let’s not forget it. A Christmas, yes. At peace with the Lord, yes. But with the Ukrainians in our hearts.”

Francis recently sparked a diplomatic spat with Moscow when he blamed most of the “cruelty” in the war on Russia. to Chechen and other minority fighters that he described as being outside “the Russian tradition”.

The Russian ambassador to the Holy See made a formal protest following the statements, and Russian officials said this week that the Vatican had not yet apologized.

In another Christmas gesture, the Vatican said this week that Francis had written to heads of government around the world asking for a “gesture of clemency” with prisoners. Francis argued that doing so would show an approach “to the grace of the Lord” at a time marked by tensions, injustices and conflicts.