BC authorizes 74 credit fintechs

The BC authorized the operation of 74 credit fintechs in Brazil between 2018 and 2021. Of the total, 64 are Direct Credit Societies (SCD). They provide loans with their own resources and can provide services such as credit analysis and collection for third parties, e-money and credit card issuance and insurance resale. In the second group are the Loan Companies between Persons (SEP) and allow transactions called peer-to-peer lending.

Anbima sets rules for sustainable funds

Since Monday (3), the new criteria for ESG funds established by Anbima, the association that regulates the sector, started to apply. One of the first changes will be to change this name to IS, Sustainable Investment. The new rules will establish more uniform and rigorous criteria to classify these investments, which are attracting more and more resources. At the end of November 2021, these products totaled R$2.4 billion in equity.

FII’s biggest losses

The rise in interest rates led to sharp devaluations in the shares of Real Estate Investment Funds (FII) in 2021, according to a survey by investment searcher Yubb. The biggest drop last year was Riza Arctium Real Estate (ARCT11), whose shares dropped 91.92%. The biggest increase was that of Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários (KNCR11), whose shares appreciated 15.34%. The survey considered only real estate funds that are part of the Ifix index.

The post Notes appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Notes #ISTOÉ #MONEY