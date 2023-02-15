Not to be missed: midfield kick and great goal…

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Goal from midfield.
Goal from midfield.
The score, among the fastest, occurred in a match in Italy.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
There are goals to admire. Goals that do not give the opponent time to react. This is what happened in a match in Italy, where he registered a spectacular goal from midfield.
It happened in the stadium Nino Vaccara SC Mazarese, team that plays in the regional championship of Sicily.
Giardina, 34, scored as soon as the referee whistled the start. A teammate touched the ball and the player realized that the rival goalkeeper was ahead, he kicked it from there and beat him.
Among the fastest goals
Gioacchino Giardina, team captain, surprised everyone with a shot from midfield, to score the fastest goal in Calcio history with just 3.81 seconds of play.
From the club they assure that the goal entered the ‘Top’ 10 of the fastest goals in the world.
Of course, he surpasses the Portuguese from Milan Raphael Leoauthor of a goal against Sassuolo in 2020 at 6.2 seconds.
SPORTS
