Born in 2005, brother of Salvatore and Sebastiano, he scored six goals in the last five games played. They compare him to Lewandowski, the third goal against the rossoblù is a marvel

Take a good look at the third goal by Francesco Pio Esposito, striker born in 2005 for Inter Primavera, against Cagliari. Control with his back to the goal outside the area, with a single touch he caresses the ball and moves it forward, turning towards the goal. Rebound and boom, hit with the right foot in zero time, from the outside neck: crossbar and goal. Hat-trick, 3-2 for the Nerazzurri and another demonstration of the infinite talent of a boy who is forging ahead and who has taken the cover in Cristian Chivu’s team.

wild — During the week, in the defeat on penalties against Ruh Lviv in the play-offs of the Youth League, he had found another beautiful goal. Right winger from before, from a tight angle, rebounding to find the corner at the far post. He is “on fire”, the youngest of the three brothers who have all moved from the Nerazzurri. Salvatore, director born in 2000 from La Spezia, never had any doubts: “The strongest of the three is the smallest”. For movements and physicality they compare him to Lewandowski: the two goals mentioned, actually, recalling that way of interpreting the role of center forward. A technical bomber despite an important structure, able to find the goal in many ways. Against Cagliari he scored with a header, then from close range and finally with a splendid shot from outside. See also The great gesture of the Dibujos Martínez with a child who asked for a greeting on social networks

the star — Unleashed to say the least: five goals in the last four league games, also considering the Youth League he is six goals in five matches. Last year he split between Under 17 and Under 18, scoring 23 goals in all competitions. But it’s as if he had skipped a category: this year it would be a permanent U18 year on paper, instead he already dominates in the Spring. At 17, he is the most interesting prospect in Cristian Chivu’s formation, without considering Valentin Carboni who, however, is always attached to the first team (he entered the final in Genoa). Last year it was Casadei, this year Esposito: here is the new talent of Inter Primavera, revolutionized compared to last season, that of the Scudetto. Next year, in all likelihood, Francesco Pio’s youth team will already be tight.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

