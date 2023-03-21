Last season Mourinho’s team lost the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Conference League 2-1. In Norway, at the end of the game, a fight breaks out. The dressing rooms of the two teams are facing each other, the goalkeeper coach Nuno Santos and the home coach Knutsen come to blows. The first is hit by a punch, reacts and puts his hands around his opponent’s neck. The episode documented by a video of The Independent resumes a few moments of the brawl. “Nuno Santos was acting like a madman,” Bodo’s coach says in conference. Then comes Captain Pellegrini’s answer: “They attacked us”.