According to Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s Xbox division, the company plans to launch its own store of games and mobile apps. What he intends is to take advantage of a series of new regulations that will begin in March 2024.

These are included in the European Union Digital Market Law. This regulation requires Apple and Google to open their platforms to digital stores owned by other companies.

It is in this way that Microsoft intends to take advantage of the above to introduce Xbox in this market. But in order to achieve this, you must first complete the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

We Recommend: PlayStation says you can’t protect yourself if you lose Call of Duty.

Before the Financial Times Spencer commented ‘we want to be in a position to deliver Xbox and content from us and our licensees to any screen anyone wants to play on’. This would be a big step in that direction.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment.

To the above, Phil Spencer added ‘today, we can’t do that on mobile, but we want to build a world that we think will reach where they are open’.

Spencer noted that Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard will boost competition in mobile games.

Later, he highlighted ‘the coming Digital Markets Law is the kind of thing we are planning’and finished with ‘I think it’s a great opportunity’.

When will the European Commission decide whether to buy Activision Blizzard by Microsoft?

But for Phil Spencer and Microsoft’s mobile gaming plans to come to fruition, the purchase of Activision Blizzard must first be approved; The European Commission has already given a date to deliver its verdict.

That will be on May 22, when he will issue it, and after he announced a change of plans a few days ago. Originally, the idea is that the revelation of his decision would be on April 25, but the investigations and discussions continue.

Fountain: Activision.

Microsoft hopes that mobile games like call of duty mobile, Devil Immortal and Candy Crush Saga attract your players to your own store.

But in addition to the European Commission, the company must convince the US authorities to approve its purchase.

This entire process could be resolved this year, but it cannot be ruled out that there will be a delay until 2024; You just have to keep an eye out.

In addition to Microsoft we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.