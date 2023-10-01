Older adults belong to one of the most vulnerable age groups in Mexican society, which is why it has become necessary for the federal government of Mexico to implement different aid and social programs for the benefit of these in order to provide them with greater well-being.

And, precisely, one of the social programs from which the elderly in Mexico have benefited the most is the discount card of the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM).

However, it should be noted that the discount credential from the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) is not the only benefit that people aged 60 and over can have in this organization.

In this sense, it should be noted that the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) has different social programs for seniors.

Among the different aid granted by the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) is the totally free legal advicewhich covers different procedures next 13 services:

*Voluntary jurisdiction.

*Preparatory means for trial.

*Real estate leasing.

*Termination of loan.

*Prescription.

*Deed granting and signing.

*Testament succession trial.

*Intestate succession trial.

*Rectification of birth, marriage and death certificates.

*Alimentary pension.

*Adult registration.

*Administrative procedures before various authorities.

*Liaison with different assistance institutions and agencies.

It should be noted that to receive free legal advice from the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM), people aged 60 and over must comply with the following requirements:

*Be 60 years old or older.

*Present INE or INAPAM credential.

*Documents that you consider important for the advice you request.

Finally, senior citizens may request legal services from INAPAM at no cost only through the following three modalities:

*In person by going to the address Petén 419. Col. Vértiz Narvarte. Benito Juárez Mayor’s Office. CDMX. Near Metro Eugenia. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*Call 55 5925 5366.

*Sent an email explaining your legal problem to [email protected].

