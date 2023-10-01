Anyone who plans to play at a non GamStop casino on the internet should be concerned about choosing a site that takes security seriously. Registering with a safe non GamStop casino with a license and other security measures is more important than the selection of games, bonuses and other factors at the casino.

But how can you really know that a non GamStop casino is safe? Here we have created a guide that you can use as a starting point when you are looking for safe online casinos.

It Is Important to Choose a Safe Non GamStop Casino

If you are to have a good gaming experience when you play at an online casino, it is absolutely essential that the non GamStop casino is secure. If security is not in place, you can count on the experience not being as good as it could have been.

In the worst case, you may end up registering with a rogue casino that does not take privacy, responsible gambling or customer service seriously.

There are plenty of examples of rogue casinos. For example, some do not pay out winnings when players have won, while others do not facilitate responsible gambling. There are also casinos that leak your contact details to third parties, without permission.

Things you can risk at an unsafe casino:

Does not pay out winnings

Rigged games

Selling customers’ contact information to third parties without permission

Not designed for responsible gaming

Poor or no customer service

Many and sneaky bonus claims

In other words, there are many reasons to choose a safe casino when playing online. Then you avoid your gaming experience being ruined by faulty routines at the casino.

How to Find Safe & Secure Non GamStop Casinos

We work all day long to find the best non GamStop casinos for you as a player, and then the security aspect always weighs heavily. If we recommend a casino, you can therefore feel confident that it is safe.

But what do we really consider when deciding whether a casino is safe or not? Let’s take a closer look at the most important points.

License From Recognized License Issuer

One of the first things we check when exploring a new casino is whether the site can show a valid license. We are also concerned that the license comes from a recognized license issuer, such as the Malta Gaming Authority.

A license is a clear sign of security, since it is only issued to casinos that meet strict security requirements. The license is granted by the authorities that regulate gambling in a given country.

You will therefore see that many non GamStop casinos have a license from abroad. However, as long as the license comes from a reputable issuer, this is not a problem. License issuers such as the Malta Gaming Authority set very strict rules for the gaming companies.

Websites With SSL

We always check that the casinos we visit have SSL (Secure Socket Layer), which is a form of encryption technology. You can see whether the casino has SSL protection by looking for a padlock in the URL field. Some casinos also have an SSL mark at the bottom of their website.

SSL ensures that traffic over the internet is encrypted, and that outsiders have no opportunity to interpret or monitor data between you and the casino’s server.

Recognized Suppliers of Casino Games

We also usually check which game providers the casinos work with. If an online casino cooperates with large and recognized game producers, this indicates that the game page is of high quality.

The big game providers will not put their name and reputation on the line by cooperating with rogue or bad online casinos.

Here are some of the major game providers you will often find at secure online casinos:

NetEnt

iSoftBet

Microgaming

Ezugi

Play’n GO

Evolution Gaming

Quickspin

Secure Payment Methods

When we explore new online casinos, we also check what kind of payment methods the non GamStop casino can offer. This is also a clear indication of whether the casino is safe or not. If the site can offer safe and recognized payment solutions, it indicates that the casino is safe.

Most safe non GamStop casinos have payment solutions such as MasterCard, Visa, MuchBetter, Revolut and eZeeWallet in their selection. You can also find safe casinos that offer cryptocurrency as a payment solution.

Positive User Reviews & a Good Online Reputation of Non GamStop Casinos

In our search for safe non GamStop casinos, it also happens that we look at user reviews from the players themselves. If an online casino generally has many positive reviews, this indicates that the casino is of high quality and that it is safe.

If players feel that a casino is frivolous, and for example does not pay out winnings the player is entitled to, this will usually end in very negative reviews. Fortunately, there are not many non GamStop casinos that operate in this way, as the frivolous practice will soon be discovered.

A good reputation is the alpha and omega for casinos and betting sites that will succeed in this industry. A bad reputation will quickly spread, and result in “nobody” wanting to play at the casino in question anymore.

Easy-to-understand Terms of Use of Non GamStop Casinos

Something else we check when judging whether a casino is safe or not is whether the casino offers easy-to-understand terms of use. If the terms are unreasonable or difficult to interpret, it is usually best to steer clear of the casino.

A serious and safe casino must offer bonus terms and other user terms that are clear, easily accessible and understandable. If, for example, it is difficult to find information about the casino’s turnover requirements for bonuses, this indicates that you are visiting a less serious online casino.

Responsible gambling is something every safe online casino should take seriously. This means that you must be able to find information about responsible gambling on the casino’s website, and that you have access to tools that make it possible to exclude yourself from the casino.

If, for example, you notice that the gambling is starting to take over, or that you have spent too much money on non GamStop casino games, it should be possible to request a voluntary ban. It is also important that you have the option of setting deposit and bet limits.

Responsible gambling is therefore about playing in a healthy way, so that you can limit the risk of gambling addiction. Remember that gambling should not be seen as a source of income, but rather a source of entertainment.