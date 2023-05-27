Pearly Abyss recently revealed the release date of the next expansion for Black Desert Online. This expansion will have the title of Land of the Morning Light and will be released on June 14, 2023.

This news came during a live stream during which some of the contents present in this expansion were revealed, including new bosses And new modes.

As the official description of the expansion reports, Land of the Morning Light will bring players «on a dangerous journey where they will explore breathtaking landscapes, fight unique bosses on customized difficulty levels and follow the story in a series of non-linear missions with 80 cutscenes, 40 panels and 6,000 fully voiced lines of dialogue».

As for i custom difficulty levelsplayers will be able to face bosses in a new mode called Black Desert Boss Blitzwhich will allow players to set difficulty levels (from 1 to 10) with maximum scores based on the speed of completion.

Jaehee Kimexecutive producer of Black Desert Online, said the following:

I want adventurers to experience the medieval era of Korean mythology. We felt that new adventures set in this new region shouldn’t be the same as existing regions. Now players will be able to enjoy each story immersive in a similar way to reading a fairy tale or a novel.

This content will be available in free format starting June 14th. Black Desert Online is available at pc at the price of 9.99 euroswhile on Android And iOS it is available for free.