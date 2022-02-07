Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- Despite the low temperatures that have been registered in the port of Mazatlan, tourists enjoy the Mazatlan beaches.

The visitors braved the cold, put on their bathing suits and went swimming in the sea. Those who did not bathe if they bundled up, only contemplated the wonders of the tourist area that the city offers.

People of all ages flocked to the beach sites to have fun on the long weekend. The tourists came from Durango, Chihuahua, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guadalajara, Monterrey and from the same state of Sinaloa as Los Mochis and Culiacán.

Some came to sit on the edge of the sand to eat seafood or snacks. There are those who walked along the boardwalk, taking advantage of the weather and that the sun did not come out with intensity, they dedicated themselves to exercising such as biking or running.

Despite cold weather, tourists enjoy Mazatlan beaches | Photo: Víctor Hugo Olivas/ Debate

The tourist servers mentioned that this weekend was profitable for their activities. “In other weeks, the influx had decreased and not many people were seen, everything was calm, the bridge came to give us a lightening,” said Cristián Meza.

Read more: Protocols are neglected in the Juarez tianguis in Mazatlán, Sinaloa

The temperature in Mazatlan remains below 15 degrees Celsius in the mornings and between 26 and 28 during the day.