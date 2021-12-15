Last week it was revealed that Ubisoft would be launching its own platform NFTs known as Quartz. The first game to implement this would be Ghost Recon Breakpoint, although of course, things did not turn out well and the French company received all kinds of criticism from the community.

Well, it seems that these criticisms also extend to the interior of the company, since not even the employees of Ubisoft they understand exactly what company executives want to do with this. According to various messages read by Kotaku on the social platform of Ubisoft, known as MANNA, there is concern on the part of workers with this whole issue. Some of these messages say the following:

“I still don’t understand what ‘problem’ we are solving with this.” “Is it really worth getting all this negative publicity? “How is it that you can look at things like private property, speculation, artificial scarcity, selfishness and say ‘yeah this is okay, let’s put it in our games?'”

The vast majority of employees totally disagree on this, since they affirm that the managers of Ubisoft do not know how to incorporate the NFTs to their games, and they fear that this measure will be forced on the other projects of the company.

Editor’s note: Obviously Ubisoft doesn’t quite understand the NFT market. After requiring users to play for 600 hours to obtain one of these cosmetic accessories, it is clear that something is wrong within the French company.

Via: Kotaku