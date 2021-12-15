A 22-year-old woman reported indecent assault by Marco Borsato to the police the day before yesterday. It is about a young woman who has known the singer all her life. The cross-border behavior is said to have taken place between 2014 and 2019. The Central Netherlands Public Prosecution Service says it is investigating the case. Last night it was announced that two other alleged victims had filed a complaint.

Although it remains silent on the family’s social media channels, Leontine’s management leaves in a response RTL Boulevard know that they are ‘very shaken and upset’ by the report against their loved one and father.