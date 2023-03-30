Starting this Wednesday, March 29, Pope Francis has been hospitalized on the tenth floor of a hospital in Rome with a respiratory infection.

(We recommend reading: Vatican: What should be done if Pope Francis dies?).

Vatican press has said that the pontiff’s state of health is stablebut that he must rest and receive medical treatment to be ready for the celebration of Holy Week.

However, lovers of prophecies and divination they have unearthed once again the archives that keep the predictions of Nostradamus, the French fortune teller who on several occasions has warned of events that end up happening.

Moment in which Pope Francis is transferred to a hospital in Rome. Photo: Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

The predictions, stored in the book ‘Les Prophéties’, they contain 942 poetic quatrains where Michael Nostradame tried to anticipate what was going to happen in the history of humanity.

For this year it is said that it could arrive World War III, the explosion of a nuclear bomb and the arrival of man on Mars.

(You might be interested: This is what the first medical report says about the health of Pope Francis.)

However, due to the state of health of Pope Francis, a prophecy came to light that speaks of a drastic change in the head of the catholic church.

The Frenchman’s prediction says that the supreme pontiff would leave the papacy due to his age and for health reasons.

But he also warns that a dangerous and dark person would arrive to take the reins of the Vatican.



Although Pope Francis has not said anything about leaving office, On several occasions, weaknesses in his state of health have been reported.

JUAN PABLO CONTRERAS RIVERS

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…

The Vatican said it did not agree with the ‘doctrine of discovery’

Why did Pope Francis lose part of a lung when he was young?

Pope Francis sends message after his hospitalization: ‘Thank you for your prayer’