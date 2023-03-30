Disney Dreamlight Valley is poised to welcome a fresh set of four-legged friends next Wednesday, 5th April, as Simba and Nala take up residence as part of the village life sim’s previously announced The Lion King update.

Samba and Nala’s arrival brings Disney Dreamlight Valley’s villager count up to 25, and comes alongside a new Lion-King-themed realm, additional and unspecified “surprises”, plus a new battle-pass-style Star Path with a fresh set of rewards.

As ever, the Star Path must first be purchased using Disney Dreamlight Valley’s premium currency, whereupon players can set about completing challenges to unlock its various cosmetic rewards – this time inspired by Disney’s theme parks.

Disney Dreamlight Valley – April Update sneak peek.

Beyond next week, we already have some idea of ​​what the rest of the year will bring for Disney Dreamlight Valley, thanks to the roadmap developer Gameloft shared in February.

Early summer will seemingly tidy up the currently unfinished Forgotten Lands biome in order to “unveil the secret to the Forgotting”, and will see a ‘princess racing into the valley’ – likely a nod to Wreck-It Ralph’s Vanellope von Schweetz.

After that, things get less specific, but Gameloft is promising new characters, realms, clothing, motifs, decorations, furniture, and even multiplayer before the end of 2023.