Nostalgia at its best: exactly 25 years after the legendary youth program Telekids disappeared from the air, Carlo Boszhard and Irene Moors are making a one-off comeback. They do this especially for the Foute Party of Qmusic. The duo will relive highlights of the show, including Spicy Times and Harry the Stallion, through a musical journey. “We sing 3,2, 1 one more time and then it's really over.”

