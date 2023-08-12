According to some witnesses, the climber Kristin Harila would have climbed over the man who fell from an overhang to conquer the summit and set a new record

Kristin Harilaclimber Norwegian record-breaking, she was accused of did not help to a dying Sherpa during a climb on K2.

the accusation against the Norwegian mountaineer — On July 27, Harila and his team set themselves the goal of setting a record: climb all 14 of the world's 8,000-meter mountains in the shortest time possible. An enterprise that would have ended precisely with the ascent of K2. In the course of this enterprise, however, the sportswoman and her entire team ended up being accused of having climbed over the dying Sherpa on the way to reach the summitfor the sole purpose of achieving their goal.

the dynamics of the facts — A dynamic that would be confirmed by a video released by the Austrian climber duo Wilhelm Steindl and Philip Flämig, (who were themselves on K2 that day) and which shows Muhammed Hassan, a 27-year-old Pakistani, in the snow with the team of Kristin Harila who seems to climb over it, heading towards the top. At the time he was dying from the cold and from injuries caused by a fall about 400 meters from the “Bottleneck”one of the most difficult passages of the ascent.

the words of Kristin Harila — Speaking to CnnKristin Harila instead insisted that she and her team they did everything possible to save Mohammad Hassan, and denied being in the footage of the incident. "We didn't see him fall. We saw him hanging from the rope and we tried to save him for many hours," she explained to the Cnnadding that it was a "very narrow" trail and that the conditions this year were exceptionally difficult.

who was Sherpa Mohammad Hassan — Mohammad Hassan he leaves behind his wife, three children and his mother. The Sherpa had undertaken the K2 expedition without having any experience with mountain ascents. His main motivation was to save money for pay for the treatment his mother needs, suffering from diabetes. Hassan didn’t wear accessories suitable for the undertaking, such as gloves and technical down jackets and he didn’t even have oxygen cylinders. Some climbers had urged him to descend to base camp, but Hassan had decided to continue anyway.