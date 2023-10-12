Norway It is the number one country in the Better Life Index of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The European nation to Switzerland, Iceland, Sweden, Finland, among others, in the analysis of its housing conditionsincome, employment, community, education, environment, health, civic engagement, satisfaction, security and balance between life and work.

The organization gave it first place for the well-being that its citizens feel. Therefore, it has become the destination for foreigners to establish themselves professionally.

Job vacancies in Norway

Norway has dozens of job openings open for which you can apply. You can access the EURES platform (European Network of Employment Services), a cooperation network promoted by the European Labor Authority.

The EURES platform has thousands of job vacancies.

The page has more than four million vacancies in Europe. What you must do is enter and filter the calls for the country you want, in this case, the example is done with Norway, which has around 13,800 offers for different positions.

You can find job openings for professionals—such as psychologists, nurses, engineers, teachers, doctors, and many more—or for positions that do not require university degrees—such as welders, secretaries, mechanics, salespeople, waiters, business advisors, among others.

Each vacancy explains the requirements. For example, a nursing home in the Kvinesdal municipality that is looking for nurses requests that they have experience in geriatrics, a good knowledge of Norwegian and know the laws that regulate the health sector there.

Likewise, they specify the type of contract, salary, functions, working hours per week and the time limit to apply.

Keep in mind that the average salary in Norway, for 2022, was around 65,935 euros per year, which means about 5,495 euros per month (more than 24 million Colombian pesos), according to figures from the Data Macro portal. The cost of living, therefore, is high in that country.

How to apply for EURES vacancies?

1. Enter the EURES portal and register as a job seeker or employer.

2. Create or edit your resume on the EURES portal and make it visible to employers.

3. Check the conditions and requirements of each job offer.

4. If you require help or information regarding the destination country, contact the EURES advisors. You can find them by filtering your search by country or region on the portal or chat with them online.

5. If you are selected for an interview or a job, follow the steps indicated by the employer and prepare the documents required to move.

What do Colombians need to work in Norway?

Colombians must obtain a residence permit if they seek to work in Norway. To do this, you need to consult the page of the Norwegian Immigration Directoratewhere you find the step by step to make your request.

Among the documents they ask for are: passport, letter from your employer, resume, support for your studies and work experience, and support to prove that you have a place to live in Norway.

The forms and papers that are required by the authorities must be sent to VFS Global Colombia, an entity that also answers questions about the process, as explained by the Norwegian Embassy on its website.

The waiting time for a response to your request may take several weeks or even months.depending on demand.

