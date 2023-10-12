While the conflict in Israel takes on new developments in recent days, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s (PT) nods to the terrorist group Hamas are nothing new. When the group began to administer the Gaza Strip, in 2006, the Brazilian was serving his first term as president of Brazil and, since that time, he has made at least five statements that were in line with the terrorist group’s narrative.

In 2003, during a visit to Syria, the PT member said that he supported the creation of a Palestinian state and that “the continued occupation of Palestinian territories, the maintenance and expansion of settlements are unacceptable”. The speech was not welcomed by the Israeli government.

At the time, the spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs agreed with the creation of a State for Palestine mentioned by Lula, but claimed that he had concerns about the country’s peace intentions. “Our concern is only about the character of this State, whether it will support terrorism or not,” said David Saranga.

Shortly afterwards, in 2004, Lula’s then Foreign Minister, Celso Amorim, released a note condemning the murder of Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, spiritual leader of Hamas. Yassin died after an Israeli airstrike while leaving a mosque. He was considered responsible for founding the terrorist group Hamas and for inciting attacks against Israel.

Hamas – an acronym for Ḥarakah al-Muqawamah al-‘Islamiyyah, in Portuguese Islamic Resistance Movement – ​​is a group of Islamic militants in Palestine. Created in 1987, the organization took power in the Gaza Strip two decades later. Since then, the organization has implemented authoritarian institutions in the region and organized attacks on Israel, a country the group once swore to destroy.

Last Saturday, the group unexpectedly and abruptly attacked southern Israel – the attack was considered a major Israeli security failure. In just under a week, more than two thousand people have already died due to the latest offensives by Hamas terrorists.

Unlike countries like the United States, Canada and European nations, President Lula’s government does not even consider Hamas a terrorist group. This situation has generated internal discomfort and mobilized parliamentarians to pressure the government to adopt a stricter stance in relation to the attacks suffered by Israel.

This conviction, however, may not come. Since his first terms in office, Lula has made statements about the terrorist group and, in some of them, a nod to Hamas, such as those mentioned above. A People’s Gazette listed other examples in which the current Brazilian president repeated the group’s narratives throughout his previous mandates.

Lula reproduced Hamas’ narrative about the death of Saddam Hussein

Executed in 2006 by an Iraqi court, former dictator Saddam Hussein was killed by hanging in Iraq. At the time, several countries supported the action, but Brazil, Russia and Hamas were some of those who opposed the assassination of the Iraqi leader.

Fawzi Barhum, a Hamas spokesman in mid-2006, told AFP at the time that Hussein’s execution was a “political assassination” and that it “violated all international laws”. Lula, who was ending his first term as president of Brazil, adopted a similar position at that time.

“I am against the death penalty out of conviction, not just religious, but political conviction. I don’t know if Saddam Hussein’s trial was a trial or revenge. Either way, I think it doesn’t solve the Iraq problem,” said the Brazilian president at the time.

The Iraqi autocrat’s government was marked by oppression and genocide. Reports show that approximately 250,000 civilians died during Saddam Hussein’s rule in Iraq. He was in power from 1979 to 2003. His dictatorial regime was also marked by the repression of various movements, especially Shiites and Kurds.

Lula defended Hamas in discussions on peace in the Middle East

In mid-March 2010, President Lula said that the terrorist group Hamas should participate in discussions on implementing peace in the Middle East. The group is responsible for the attacks on Israel that have been taking place since last week and intends to exterminate the Israeli people and region.

“The UN [Organização das Nações Unidas] created the State of Israel and it must have the strength to create the Palestinian State, and to ensure that there is peace between the two. No one else, no one discusses the supremacy of one over the other. Nobody argues anymore because they have to deny one to create the other. Everyone – Jews and Palestinians – already knows they need both states. Now, that’s not a club of friends,” said Lula.

“There, you need to know the following: peace will only happen when those at war want it. It is necessary to put everyone at a negotiating table: who is talking to Hamas, who is talking to Hezbollah, who is talking with Syria, who is talking to Iran? How are you going to build peace, if there are people involved in the conflict who are outside? They are already considered as bandits and are not talked to”, defended the PT member who, at the time, was serving his second term as president of Brazil.

Shortly before that, in January, Lula’s then Foreign Minister, Celso Amorim, had said that the Brazilian government was “willing” to maintain dialogue with Hamas. The declaration, once again, was not well received, not even among Palestinian authorities. In a harsh response to Brazil, the Palestinian government said that the country’s rapprochement with Hamas could give the impression that the terrorist group was gaining international legitimacy.

Brazil, the diplomatic dwarf

During the government of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), Brazil was harshly criticized by Israel. In mid-2014, the Israeli government called Brazil a “diplomatic dwarf” after the Brazilian Executive summoned the country’s ambassador to Tel Aviv for “clarifications” following new conflicts in the Gaza Strip.

The measure, considered exceptional, is not very well received diplomatically. Henrique Sardinha’s summons to Brasília came after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered the escalation of violence in the region “unacceptable”. The ministry wanted clarification on the conflict in Gaza.

“That [convocação] It is a regrettable demonstration of why Brazil, an economic and cultural giant, continues to be a diplomatic dwarf,” said Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Yigal Palmor.

At the time, something similar to what is seen in the region today was happening. The Gaza Strip suffered terrorist action by Hamas and, in its defense, the Israeli army responded to the attacks. In 16 days, almost 700 people died amid the 2014 offensives. The proportions, however, are not compared to what has been happening in the region since last Saturday.