Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his surprise visit to Ukraine on Sunday, where he met with Zelensky. / Reuters

In almost a year of fighting, the war in Ukraine has caused nearly “180,000 deaths or injuries” in the ranks of the Russian Army, and “more than 100,000” on the Ukrainian side, not counting the 30,000 civilian deaths. This was stated this Sunday by the head of the Norwegian Armed Forces, Eirik Kristoffersen in an interview with the TV2 network, although he did not specify the origin of these figures.

The calculations offered this Sunday by Norway, a country bordering Russia and a member of NATO since its founding in 1949, were released two months after the head of the US Army, Mark Milley, stated in November that Russian troops suffered losses of more than 100,000 killed or wounded, with a similar “probable” balance on the Ukrainian side. Moscow and kyiv, on the other hand, refuse to offer reliable accounts of their victims.

The government of Volodimir Zelenski has insisted these days to the West on the need to send tanks as soon as possible, especially the German-made Leopard 2, as well as heavy artillery and ammunition, in order to win the war against Vladimir Putin . In this regard, the chairman of the Russian State Duma, the Lower House of Parliament, Viacheslav Volodin, stated this Sunday through his Telegram channel that delivering offensive weapons to kyiv will lead to a “global catastrophe.”

“Given the technological superiority of Russian weapons, foreign politicians making these kinds of decisions must understand that this could end in a global catastrophe that would destroy their countries,” Volodin warned. He also warned that if Washington and the NATO countries supply weapons “that will be used to attack peaceful cities and try to seize our territories” this will lead to “retaliation with more powerful weapons.”

Volodin’s message coincided with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s surprise visit to Ukraine. The conservative politician was, specifically, photographed in the town of Borodianka, in the kyiv region, to which he traveled after being invited by Zelenski himself, whom he told this Sunday that it is a privilege to be there and show his solidarity with the country.