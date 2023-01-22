With summaryJuventus has ended a very turbulent week with a 3-3 draw against Atalanta. The Italian record champion was deducted a penalty of 15 points last week.
22-01-23, 23:27
Juventus was deducted 15 points last week because the club is said to have cheated in the past with transfer values of players in order to comply with financial rules. Juventus therefore fell to the middle bracket in Serie A, but the club from Turin has already announced that it will appeal against the penalty.
Atalanta took a 0-1 and 2-3 lead tonight, but Juventus fought back twice. Juventus is now ninth, between fellow townsman Torino and Fiorentina. Atalanta is fifth in Serie A, between AS Roma and Lazio.
Ademola Lookman had a large share in Atalanta’s hits in Turin, where Marten de Roon and Hans Hateboer had a basic place. Teun Koopmeiners was missing due to a suspension. Lookman opened the scoring for the visitors. But Juventus came back before half-time through a converted penalty kick from Ángel Di María and a goal from Arkadiusz Milik. The second goal was preceded by a nice attack via a back heel from Di María and a cross from Nicolò Fagioli.
Atalanta immediately equalized in the second half via Joakim Maehle, who received the ball from Lookman, pulled in and hit the target. Lookman himself then made his second with a header. Danilo made it 3-3 from a free kick.
AS Roma records business victory
AS Roma won 0-2 at Spezia Calcio earlier on Sunday. Stephan El Shaarawy scored just before half-time and Tammy Abraham doubled the score for Roma four minutes after the restart. The team of coach José Mourinho is now fourth in Serie A with 37 points, just as many as number three Inter. AC Milan is one point above that, but the defending champion in Serie A already has twelve points less than Napoli.
The team of coach Luciano Spalletti already won the regional derby at Salernitana on Saturday evening with 0-2 thanks to goals from captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who leads the top scorers’ standings in Serie A with 13 goals. His compatriot Ademola Lookman is second after scoring his tenth and eleventh goals of the season tonight.
Serie A numbers
Program and results Serie A
Stand Series A
Watch all videos and summaries about Serie A here
Statistics Serie A
