the match is scheduled for Friday 6 May, at 9 pm

Genoa – They are already over 13 thousand tickets sold for Friday’s match evening with Juve: 1,100 are for the guest sector.

The Northern groups have invited everyone to the Ferraris. “We ask everyone to fill the stadium, to wear the Genoa shirt and to wear the scarf, because with the scarves we will do something that will once again remain in history. We color our stadium, so as to give a choreographic impact that only we are able to do. The result does not matter, there is no category ».

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS