North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles while Kim Jong Un is visiting Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the Seoul Korean army, explaining that the missiles were launched from the Sunan area of ​​Pyongyang in the East Sea between approximately 11.43 am and 11.53 am local time. The missiles were launched ”towards the East Sea”, also known as the Sea of ​​Japan.

”Our military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance in preparation for further launches, while maintaining full readiness by working closely with the United States,” the South Korean military said.