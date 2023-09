The new wave of migrants landing in Lampedusa does not stop. Last night around 1,000 migrants, almost predominantly men, arrived at the Favaloro pier on the island. In 23 landings. Yesterday alone, over 100 landings took place, for a total of over 5,000 people. There are still hundreds on the pier waiting to be transferred to the hotspot. And it seems that more boats are arriving with dozens more migrants on board.