North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles, one of which landed just over 50 kilometers off South Korea’s eastern coast, the South’s military said.

(Also: In photos: this is how the narrow alleys of the tragedy in Itaewon, Seoul look like)

Seoul “detected three short-range ballistic missiles launched by North Korea from the Wonsan areain Gangwon province, towards the East Sea (the name given to the Sea of ​​Japan in the two Koreas) around 8:51 am (23:51 GMT on Tuesday) today, Wednesday, November 2,” the state said in a statement. Joint Major (JCS).

(You can read: South Korea admits the lack of protocols to avoid the avalanche in Seoul)

“One of them landed on the high seas south of the Northern Limit Line (LLN) in the East Sea,” explains the text in reference to the divide that delimits the waters of both Koreas, before adding that the projectile fell 26 kilometers south of the NLL, 57 kilometers east of the coastal city of Sokcho (160 kilometers northeast of Seoul) and 167 kilometers northwest of Ulleung Island, where the anti-aircraft alert was activated.

The JCS confirmed that an anti-aircraft alert had been issued for Ulleung Island, apparently because the missile appeared to be aimed there, although it explained that “details are still being confirmed.”

(Keep reading: Seoul: the testimonies of the panic in the stampede at a Halloween festival)

In turn, the military authorities are trying to confirm if it is the first time that a North Korean missile has fallen in southern territorial waters.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) after the launch, according to his office.

This launch, North Korea’s 36th this year and a record number, coincides with the holding of the first large-scale air maneuvers by the US and Southern Air Forces.

(Also: Netanyahu wins elections in Israel with a majority to govern, according to polls)

The tension on the peninsula has increased to dangerous levels in recent months, given the insistent northern launches, the maneuvers of the allies and the possibility that Pyongyang will carry out its first nuclear test in five years, as indicated by the satellites.

EFE