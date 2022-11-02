





06:16 You are here © France 24

The French love to camp and France is, after the United States, the country with the most campsites. Argeles-sur-Mer, in the Eastern Pyrenees, is the city in Europe with the most land for this activity. In summer, this small corner of the Mediterranean sees its number of inhabitants multiplied by ten. A success story that dates back to the 1950s and is closely linked to that of the Pérez family, which has run the largest campsite in the city for four generations.