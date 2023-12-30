North Korea | Kim Jong-un “no longer pursues” the reunification of the Koreas

North Korea plans to launch three spy satellites in 2024. In November, the country said it had launched its first spy satellite into orbit.

North Korea manager Kim Jong-un will no longer seek reconciliation and unification with South Korea, says North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency.

Kim says he sees such efforts as a mistake. He says that North Korea has been declared the main enemy in the country's southern neighbor, and North Korea should not seek reconciliation and unification with such people. In his comments on Saturday, Kim also referred to the continuing uncontrollable crisis situation on the Korean peninsula. He blamed the United States and South Korea for the situation.

Kim presented his views at his party's year-end meeting, where earlier this week he ordered his party to speed up war preparations, including its nuclear weapons program.

The five-day meeting ended on Saturday.

North Korea plans to launch three spy satellites in 2024, according to North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency. According to KCNA, the intention to launch the intelligence satellites was announced at the same party's decision meeting.

Launching satellites is one of the country's main goals for the coming year. According to KCNA, satellites are used to strengthen North Korea's armed forces.

In November, North Korea said it had successfully launched its first spy satellite into orbit after several failed launch attempts. Since then, North Korea has said its satellites provide the country with images of important US and North Korean military targets.

The Koreans are in a bad mess. North Korea conducted a record number of missile tests during the year ending, and neighboring South Korea has stepped up defense cooperation with the United States.