Moscow called for meeting over bombing that left 18 dead and more than 100 injured in Belgorod, north of the border with Ukraine

The Security Council of UN met urgently this Saturday (Dec 30, 2023), at the request of Russia, after an attack killed at least 18 civilians and left more than 100 injured in Belgorod, a city located about 40 km north of the border with Ukraine.

“We unequivocally condemn all attacks on cities, towns and villages”said Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Khaled Khiari.

Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia called the bombing a “deliberate act of terrorism” and said that “European Union countries are accomplices in the crimes committed by the Kiev gang”.

Council members condemned the attacks on civilians, but European ambassadors and US representative John Kelly reaffirmed that responsibility for the conflict lies with Moscow and that a false equivalence should not be allowed to be created between the two sides in the war.

Last Friday (Dec 29, 2023), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said that the country would respond “to terrorist attacks” from Russia. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, a Russian attack left at least 18 dead and 75 injured in the capital Kiev and other cities.