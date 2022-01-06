How did you feel about this article?

North Korea has confirmed the test launch of a hypersonic missile on Jan. 5| Photo: EFE/EPA/KCNA

North Korea confirmed on Tuesday that it carried out a successful test with a hypersonic missile, the second of this type of projectile developed by the country, reported the state news agency KCNA.

“The missile made a lateral movement of 120 kilometers in the flying distance of the hypersonic sliding warhead” which “accurately hit a target fixed at 700 kilometers”, according to details reported by the official press.

The release report released did not specify the missile’s speed.

“The launch of the test clearly demonstrated the control and stability of the hypersonic sliding warhead,” KCNA reported, stating that the recent test confirmed “the reliability of the fuel bulb system in winter weather”, a possible reference to the container. of liquid fuel.

Unlike conventional missiles, which require hours of liquid fuel injection before launch, the deposit of this new system allows the fuel to be stored for months before its immediate use.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un was not present at the test, the regime’s first missile test since the launch of an undersea ballistic missile in October last year.

The new test was detected by Seoul, Tokyo and Washington, but neither party shared virtually any data on the missile.