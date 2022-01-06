The strong emotions experienced during the 2021 championship, with the world championship challenge between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton which literally lasted until the last lap of the last GP, inevitably attracted the great attention of the international audience, divided into two camps in support of one driver rather than another. However, contrary to what happened in past years – in which there was a substantial sportsmanship of the fans, never made headlines for controversial attitudes or thoughts – the last season unfortunately revealed the most ignoble part of the ‘typhus’, especially on the social media. The most concrete and shocking example occurred in the days following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with death threats received from Nicholas Latifi, ‘guilty’ of having caused the entry of the Safety Car in the last laps of the decisive race for the world championship due to an accident.

Shocking and increasingly evident reactions within the large Formula community, especially online. A phenomenon that has also particularly struck Alexey Popov, commentator for Russian television. The latter, interviewed by the newspaper championat.com, analyzed what happened during the last world championship, where he was able to see with his own eyes the despicable conduct of several users: “I am very disappointed with the way Formula 1 fans react to the news nowadays – commented – on my YouTube channel, for example, I had nearly the most views this year for a video titled “Max is leaving?” It was just my analysis of rumors related to this story, in which Verstappen was supposed to have said he wanted to retire. I just explained that it wasn’t going anywhere, but all of this attracted people. After a long search, I had found the original interview on a BBC podcast, which I had listened to twice. I have to say that it is a real challenge to twist the meaning of a person’s words. It’s part of an unhealthy aspect, where people aren’t interested in going into the details, but they are limited to one great title, so they can comment and start talking badly about each other. I have always thought that Formula 1 was different from football, for example. I was very happy and proud that we have much smarter fans who respect each other. Respectful of the drivers they cheer for, but also towards the others involved on the track and their respective teams. This year, at times it was just plain scary: I see people talking badly about each other. Honestly, this isn’t the Formula 1 that I was proud of at one point. This is not a purely Russian problem, so much so that you can see the same thing on social media in any language. This is all pathetic – he concluded – in my mind there was a community of people who belonged to an ideal in which you could cheer for different drivers, but not like in a football match in which you fight or pass insults from the stands “.