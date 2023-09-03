North Korea conducts military exercises with simulated tactical nuclear strike

North Korea has conducted military exercises to launch simulated tactical nuclear missiles in response to joint US-South Korean maneuvers. About it reported Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The event took place on the morning of Saturday 2 September. The purpose of the DPRK exercises is to demonstrate “the will to act and the ability to deter the enemy’s attempts at an aggressive war.” It is specified that two long-range strategic cruise missiles with warheads imitating nuclear ones were launched.

Earlier, the joint exercises of South Korea and the United States Ulchi Freedom Shield ended. The training started on August 22 and lasted 11 days, becoming the largest in the history of US-South Korean relations. Pyongyang, in turn, condemned such actions, considering them “preparation for an invasion.”

North Korea, in response, regularly accuses the US and South Korea of ​​escalating the situation on the Korean Peninsula. In particular, the report of the Institute for American Studies under the DPRK Foreign Ministry stated that the aggressive actions of the United States, including the conduct of exercises with South Korea, are pushing the Korean Peninsula to a nuclear war.